SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two boys 14 and 15 years old along with a 20-year-old man were arrested following a series of robberies in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood on the same evening, police said Friday.

The first robbery happened on the 200 block of Vicksburg St. at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. San Francisco police said a victim was robbed by two unknown males who rummaged through the victim’s pockets and then fled in a black SUV. Responding officers were not able to find the suspects.

About a half-hour later, officers responded to the area of Church and 26th Streets on a report of another robbery. Two males came out of a black SUV and pushed the victim to the ground, punching the victim multiple times and taking the victim’s property, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in the black SUV and officers did not locate them.

Just minutes later at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to another report of a robbery on the 4200 block of 22nd Street. The victim told officers two people came out of an SUV and chased the victim, threatening to use a gun. The two robbers stole the victim’s property and fled in the black SUV, police said. A search of the area did not locate any suspects.

At 10:33 p.m. that same evening, officers observed a black SUV in the area of Mission and 25th Streets that matched the robbery suspects’ vehicle and pulled it over, detaining the occupants without incident, police said. Officers connected the vehicle’s occupants to the three robberies and placed them under arrest.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects were identified as San Francisco residents, while the 20-year-old suspect was identified as David Hall of Richmond.

The juveniles were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felony robbery and felony conspiracy. Hall was booked at at San Francisco County Jail on charges of felony robbery,felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police urged anyone with information about the robberies to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.