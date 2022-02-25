CONCORD (CBS SF) — A fatal crash has shut down a portion of a major road in the East Bay.
The crash happened on Clayton Road in Concord at Galindo St. Thursday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the coroner’s office has been called to the scene.
Expect delays in the downtown area while units investigate a major accident. Galindo Street at Clayton Road is closed in both directions. Expect long delays, please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2nJkwhv8vO
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) February 25, 2022
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.