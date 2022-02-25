WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
CONCORD (CBS SF) — A fatal crash has shut down a portion of a major road in the East Bay.

The crash happened on Clayton Road in Concord at Galindo St. Thursday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the coroner’s office has been called to the scene.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Scene of fatal crash at Clayton Road and Galindo St. in Concord, February 25, 2022. (CBS)