WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, he announced Friday, fulfilling his campaign pledge to name the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.
Mr. Biden formally announced Jackson, 51, as his pick during an event at the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, setting in motion a confirmation battle in the Senate that will play out amid Democrats’ efforts to maintain their majorities in Congress in November’s midterm elections.
“For too long, our government and our courts haven’t looked like America, and I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level,” the president said during remarks announcing Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee.