SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In celebration of Black History Month, Black entrepreneurs and creators in the Bay Area are getting the chance to showcase their work at special events in San Francisco.

Oakland-based clothing company Love Iguehi was one of several designers and creatives on display at Dirty Habit restaurant and lounge inside Hotel Zelos in Union Square on Friday evening.

Love Iguehi partnered with San Francisco-based TrooRa Magazine to host several Black business owners for the first-ever, free Black History Month event at the venue.

“It’s very important to me to not only feature them in the magazine — which I created because I wanted to give them a platform to showcase their work and their passions — but also to put on events like this,” said TrooRa Magazine founder Trystanne Cunningham.

“I think we all get to a point where need help from the community, from our predecessors to really give us access to the next step in our businesses.”

Diners checked out jewelry, sustainable swim wear and hand-blown colored glass. They also sampled whiskey and Kubé Nice Cream — a non-dairy, plant-based ice cream made in Oakland.

“We are about food justice. Kubé exists to restore life, health, joy, dignity and equity back to the people, animals and the soil,” said CEO and co-founder Kai Nortey.

Proceeds from the night’s specialty cocktail party supported the racial justice non-profit Race Forward.

“I’m a business owner myself so I do think this kind of program is awesome to highlight women entrepreneurs,” said attendee Carolyn Joshua of Pleasanton.

At One Market restaurant in the Financial District, sommelier Tonya Pitts curated a special list of wines exclusively owned or produced by more than two dozen Black winemakers.

“I hope that they take a chance on African American wine and try it,” said Pitts. “African American winemakers are winemakers first and the wines are absolutely delicious and just like with any other wine, it’s good stuff.”

Beyond Black History Month, diners can still find the highlighted wines featured at the One Market restaurant.