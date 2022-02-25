MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A southbound Caltrain train slammed into a vehicle at Scott Street in San Bruno, halting service in both direction Friday morning on the busy rail commute line.
Caltrain officials said the vehicle driver was killed as a result of the collision which took place at approximately 8:00 a.m.
The southbound train #108 had approximately 31 passengers on it. No injuries were reported among the passengers.
The accident forced the transit agency to shut down the southbound track. Trains were single-tracking through the accident scene, delaying the commute along the line.
It was Caltrain’s 3rd fatality of the year and remains under investigation.