KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MOVIE: Godfather 50th Annivrsary

Now playing

Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather epic returns to the silver screen as part of a 50th anniversary and restoration project. The Bay Area filmmaker made his name and scooped up 3 academy awards for the original film in 1972 starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall and Dianne Keaton. The restored Godfather is showing in Dolby theatres in select markets.

https://youtu.be/VkggHZoAP04

MUSIC: Gipsy Kings Dinner

Wednesday & Thursday 7pm & 9pm

The classic Spanish sounds and Grammy-winning discography of the Gipsy Kings will share the stage at Berber for a two-night concert special, next Wednesday & Thursday. Gipsy Nation returns with a modern tribute to pop-flamenco icons Gipsy Kings with live acoustic guitar and percussion performances running all evening at Berber, a hidden Moroccan gem located in Russian Hill.

https://berbersf.com

EAT: Bar Creen with Chef Crenn

Three Michelin starred Chef Dominique Crenn of Atelier. Crenn invites you on a new personal, flavor bomb journey, full of all-sensory treasures & scrumptious surprises. Six exclusive seats only, up close and personal at the Chef counter from 5pm just a few nights a week at Bar Crenn on Fillmore street, SF.

https://www.exploretock.com/barcrenn/

HORROR FILM: Studio 666

Now Playing

Studio 666 is a horror comedy that rocks. Here’s the horrific plan: A rock band called Foo Fighters stare down the empty tape reels of their 10th album. They must create a massive wall of sound and must be recorded in an unconventional space, like “when Zeppelin went to the castle with the Devil and the wizards and the dragons,” announces frontman Dave Grohl. As they record (spoiler alert) the Foos have little fight and get iced one by one, each kill bloodier than the last. Enjoy. This one is not for Grandma.

https://www.studio666movie.com

THEATRE: Harry Potter Cursed Child

Tuesdays–Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

San Francisco’s Curran Theatre is the venue for the West Coast debut of Harry Potter. Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure — this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The production originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team. Get tickets now.

https://sf.harrypottertheplay.com

MUSIC: Noisepop 2022

Now through Sunday

Enjoy some of the best Indie bands in the world at Noise Pop, as it returns for in person concerts. Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival takes the best venues in the Bay and collectively turns them into your personal festival ground. Throughout the week there are different films, art shows, happy hours, and concerts all over SF, the East Bay, and beyond.

https://dothebay.com/events/2022/2/21/noise-pop-festival-2022-tickets

FUNDRAISER: Carnival at Grace

Tuesday 6pm

Join me & KPIX’s Betty Yu as hosts of CARNIVALE, the annual fundraiser for Grace Cathedral and it’s programs. The theme is 1920’s Mardi Gras for a modern era. Join us in person at the cathedral or enjoy your seat in studio at home. With a nod to the historic groundbreaking of our beloved cathedral in 1927, we’ll joyfully celebrate the 1920s, a time of innovation and advancement in screen technology, music composition, social progress, industry and so much more. See you March 1st.

https://gracecathedral.org/quiet-on-the-set-andaction/