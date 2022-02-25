OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a double shooting near Estuary Park that left two victims hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Oakland Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 12:15 p.m. Friday near Estuary Park. Chopper 5 video showed at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground surrounding a silver four-door sedan.
Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Oakland Fire Department units and an ambulance crew also responded to the scene to provide medical treatment.
Police said the victims were transported to an area hospital for additional treatment. Authorities did not provide any specifics regarding the seriousness of the injuries, the circumstances surrounding the shooting or suspect information.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD’s Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.