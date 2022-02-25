PLEASANTON (KPIX) — The unavoidable images of the violence happening in Ukraine create a lot of fear and anxiety. For Bay Area families who have loved ones in Ukraine, the news has been devastating.

It’s hard not to escape the images coming out of Ukraine, either on social media or on television.

A Ukrainian teacher has become the face of the war. Her apartment was complex completely destroyed during airstrikes. She has bandages and blood on her face. These images are just some of many pouring out of Ukraine.

How we process it all isn’t easy, especially for young children. Rheal lives in the Aay Area. He has two young sons.

“The reality of war is pretty harsh, especially for young kids,” he explained.

Some mental health experts say it’s important to limit exposure. That means unplugging from screens altogether.

“The idea is people talk about World War III and people are just saying anything on the Internet. It can be frightening to the kids. because they don’t know what is coming right here to us or the impact,” said Joe Zummo, who works as a family therapist. “I would limit the amount if that was even possible of media for kids because it can be very overwhelming.”

But for a mother and son who live in the Bay Area ….. unplugging isn’t an option. Leana Lashchenko and Matthew Tarvin have family in Ukraine.

“We were up all night talking to them and someone knocked on the door and said, ‘Get down in the shelters. There is a plane flying over. You go to sleep knowing there is gonna be a possibility of an attack,” said Tarvin.

The difference today as opposed to past wars is that the images are coming in almost instantaneously.

“Its very, like, right in your face. You can’t really move away from it. You have to deal with it since,” said one Tri-Valley resident. “We’ve been through the whole pandemic. I’ve seen a lot of things happening lately, so it’s kind of desensitizing. We are so used to bad news,”

For this mother and son they can only hope and pray for good news .

“They are trying not to worry us but every time we hang up they tell us how much they love us and be kind to each to each other and remember we are privileged,” said Lashchenko.