KYIV (CBS News) — Explosions from what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Ukraine’s capital on Friday morning amid unverified reports that the fighting had already reached the heart of Kyiv.
Videos posted online showed what residents said were Russian tanks driving through their city, and gunfire and air raid sirens were heard in the capital.
Appearing on television from an undisclosed location, Ukraine’s president warned the world that Vladimir Putin was attacking not only his country, but waging “a war against Europe,” and he said the West wasn’t doing enough to stop it.