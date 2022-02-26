CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon in a collision in Concord that involved a work truck and other vehicles, according to police.
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Concord police officers responded to the intersection of Galindo Street and Clayton Road near the downtown area for the collision that involved several vehicles and the boy, who police said was a pedestrian.
Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the victim was riding a bicycle when he was pinned between one of the vehicles and a utility pole.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
One driver was arrested for vehicular manslaughter, police said. That driver’s name also hasn’t been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Concord Police Ofc. Nanthasiri at (925) 603-5096.
