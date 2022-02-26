OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two suspects wanted in connection with robberies and carjackings in Oakland were in custody and weapons seized after their attempt to flee police ended in their arrests.
The incident occurred in the 2700 block of San Pablo Ave. Members of OPD’s Ceasefire Division spotted two wanted suspects in a stolen vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects slammed their vehicle into marked patrol vehicles, causing severe damage. Fortunately, the officers escaped injury.
The suspects’ vehicle was also damaged and they were taken into custody. Officers recovered two loaded firearms at the scene.
Thursday’s incident came just one day after ceasefire officers arrested four known gang members believed to be connected to multiple violent crimes, including shootings throughout Oakland.
So far this year, Oakland police officers have investigated 400-plus robberies and 80-plus carjackings. This year, officers have also recovered 212 firearms, compared to 119 recovered firearms this time last year.