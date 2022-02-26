SALINAS (CBS SF) — A police officer was killed during a late Friday night shooting in a commercial area of Salinas, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office.
KION CBS 5/46 reported the somber confirmation Saturday morning.
Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo tweeted: “Our prayers go out to the officer’s family & friends. We are heartbroken at this tragic loss of our dedicated officer.”
Monterey County mourns the death of one of our fallen Salinas police officers last night in the line of duty🙏🏽🚔
Our prayers go out to the officer's family & friends. We are heartbroken at this tragic loss of our dedicated officer
There was a large law enforcement response to a report of a shooting in the area of East Market near Griffin Street around 11 p.m. Video from the scene shows several police vehicles in front of a Smart & Final grocery outlet store.
KION reported that it was an emotional scene. Officers were seen hugging one another as multiple rolls of caution tape continued to stretch through a large portion of Griffin Street.
No other details were immediately available.
Developing story, will be updated.