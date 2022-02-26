OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three Oakland firefighters suffered moderate injuries Saturday afternoon when the truck they were riding in careened into a building.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Chris Landry said the truck was on its way to call with its lights and siren on, traveling down Grand Ave. at around 12:40 p.m.

“We dispatched four engines and two trucks to the structure fire,” Landry said as he stood at the accident scene. “While enroute, the truck behind me was involved in a motor vehicle collision where they collided with a building.”

Traffic Advisory: Grand Avenue is closed between Perkins and Staten Avenue. If anyone has video of this incident, please provide to #OFD and law enforcement officials on scene. CC: @KCBSAMFMTraffic https://t.co/4LQ2pWzbFc — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 26, 2022

The truck reportedly swerved to avoid a car in the intersection, but Landry said the cause of the crash was still being investigated by Oakland police.

The investigation will include three traffic cameras at the intersection.

The impact of the crash heavily damaged the cab of the truck. Landry said three firefighters had been taken to Highland Hospital with moderate injuries. He did not know their condition.

There were no other injuries reported.

An EBMUD crew was on scene as the impact of the collision flooded the basement of building hit. Grand Avenue was closed between Perkins and Staten Avenue.