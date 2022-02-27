SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 2-year-old child was abducted early Sunday morning when the vehicle he was riding in was stolen in Sunnyvale, triggering a San Francisco Bay Area wide Amber Alert.
Sunnyvale public safety officers said Jacob Jardine was in a 2008 brown Buick Enclave when the vehicle was stolen at 3:51 a.m. by an unknown suspect.
Jacob is described as being 3-feet tall, weighting 25 pounds with curly red hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored graffiti style writing and white and gray sweatpants.
The suspect was last seen driving a 2008 brown Buick Enclave with Georgia paper plates. There is a spare tire in the right front of the vehicle. The left tail light and headlight are out. There are multiple stickers on the rear window including a large blue Baby On Board sticker.
If you see the vehicle, call 911 immediately.