5th Annual Black Joy Parade – Watch Live Sunday 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A group in Oakland is providing a new way for people to celebrate Black history and Black culture this month.READ MORE: Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Abducted Early Sunday Morning In Sunnyvale
The non-profit organization Black Joy Parade is putting on its fifth annual free event Sunday along Broadway. Last year the parade was canceled because of the COVID pandemic but the organization held a hybrid in-person and virtual treasure hunt instead.
The previous year the parade drew 25,000 people.READ MORE: 'I Got A Gun'; Teens, 20-Year-Old Commit 3 San Francisco Robberies In Less Than One Hour
“We are so excited to host The Black Joy Parade in person again,” said Black Joy Parade founder Elisha Greenwell in a press statement. “We can’t wait for the community to see what we have created to celebrate us. It’s going to feel like the largest family reunion ever.”
This year, more than 150 groups and organizations will participate in the parade, including dance troupes, Black Greek steppers, and Employee Resource Groups from Silicon Valley tech firms. Music, dance, and spoken word artists will also be featured on two stages. There will also be some 200 vendors and exhibitors on hand.
The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, starting at 14th and Broadway and ending at 20th and Broadway, followed by a celebration and ending at 7 p.m.MORE NEWS: Concern, Worry Mount For Bay Area Ukrainians As Fighting Intensifies
The Black Joy Parade organization says its mission is “to provide the Black community and allies a live experience that celebrates our influence on cultures past, present and future.”