SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Fire Department said one person was hospitalized in stable condition after a one-alarm fire burned at a three-story residential building in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood Sunday morning.
The San Francisco Fire Twitter account posted about the fire on the 2600 block of Judah Street on Twitter at approximately 7:47 a.m.READ MORE: Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Abducted Early Sunday Morning In Sunnyvale
SFFD reported the fire was burning in a bedroom of a three-story residential building.READ MORE: Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces on High Alert as Ukraine Fight Continues
By shortly after 8 a.m., the fire had been contained. Firefighters said one adult was rescued from the building and taken to a local burn center in stable condition.
The fire extended to the neighboring home on the right. Two residents were displaced.
MORE NEWS: 3 Hospitalized After 2 Vehicle Rollover Traffic Collision in West Marin
UPDATE: Fire under control, 1 adult assisted out of the building and taken to a local burn center in stable condition–Fire extended to the home on the right. At this time 2 are displaced and the fire is under investigation @SFFFLocal798 https://t.co/5LOHZZwXPH
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 27, 2022
Firefighters asked the public to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.