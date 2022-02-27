OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a working house fire in West Oakland where one person was found dead Sunday morning.
The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 2200 block of Linden Street shortly after 10:30 a.m., not far from McClymonds High School.
#workingfire on the 2200 block Linden Street. More details to follow. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/1XlsbBBbXN
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) February 27, 2022
Photos showed two responding ladder trucks at the scene and firefighters on the roof of the home.READ MORE: 1 Hospitalized as Firefighters Contain Fire in San Francisco's Outer Sunset
The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account later posted that one occupant was found deceased in the residence. A total of seven OFD units were at the scene.
Crews are currently working a structure fire in the 2200 block of Linden street. Fire Dispatch has been notified that one occupant was found deceased in the residence upon arrival by the OFD. E1, T1, E5, E2, E12, E3 and T3 on scene fighting the fire, More details to come. pic.twitter.com/vHZqJOvTMV
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 27, 2022
The Oakland Fire Department will provide additional information as it becomes available.