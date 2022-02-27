Watch Live:5th Annual Black Joy Parade in Oakland - 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters are at the scene of a working house fire in West Oakland where one person was found dead Sunday morning.

The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 2200 block of Linden Street shortly after 10:30 a.m., not far from McClymonds High School.

Photos showed two responding ladder trucks at the scene and firefighters on the roof of the home.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account later posted that one occupant was found deceased in the residence. A total of seven OFD units were at the scene.

The Oakland Fire Department will provide additional information as it becomes available.