OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — The Oakland Fire Department reports that a fire on Sunday morning at an encampment at 16th Avenue and East 12th Street has been extinguished.
The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire in the city’s East Peralta neighborhood near I-880 shortly before 11 a.m.
#encampmentfire E12th @ 16th Ave #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/IEvW45HOTZ
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) February 27, 2022
A spokesperson for the department said at the fire required a minimal number of engines and confirmed that it was out at 11:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available and there were no injuries reported.
