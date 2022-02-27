LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police activity briefly shut down westbound I-580 for a period of time in Livermore Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Video from Chopper 5 appeared to show two damaged vehicles on the side of the freeway near the Isabel exit from I-580 where the CHP investigation was focused. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also appeared to be involved in the investigation
One of the vehicles, a dark four-door sedan, appeared to be damaged on the side and was stopped against the freeway guardrail. The second vehicle, a dark colored SUV, also appeared to have sustained damage on its back end.
So far authorities have not provided any information regarding what happened in the incident.
By about 12:45 p.m., authorities said all lanes of I-580 had reopened.
