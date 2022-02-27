SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Seven people and their dog were displaced when their home caught fire in Santa Rosa Saturday evening.
Matthew Dahl, a Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesperson, said a birthday party was happening at the residence when the occupants noticed smoke coming from the attic and evacuated at about 7 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the house and extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.
A fire investigator determined the incident was accidental and had started in the electrical wiring in the attic. Damage to the structure was estimated at $50,000.
No one was injured.
