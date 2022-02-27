SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The hazard alert about possible sneaker waves and rip currents up and down the Bay Area coast issued National Weather Service Saturday will remain in effect until Sunday afternoon.

The Bay Area office of the NWS tweeted about the alert early Saturday morning.

**BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS NOW IN EFFECT** Long period WNW swell is causing a high risk of sneaker waves and enhanced rip currents. Sneaker waves are infrequent but energetic waves that catch people and pets by surprise, overwhelming & knocking them into the ocean.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/LWNhrnMyPF — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2022

The hazardous areas are listed as Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, both northern and southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast.

The possible swells are being blamed on a storm system near the Aleutians, creating a high risk to our shores.

NWS warns that the ocean can look “deceptively calm” but can lead to people “venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe.”

People are warned to stay out of the water.

The hazard alert will remain in effect until at least 1 p.m., NWS said.

