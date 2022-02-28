SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A fight between two juveniles on Monday evening on Potrero Hill resulted in one of the juveniles being shot, the San Francisco Police Bayview division reports.
The shooting was first announced on Twitter at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The victim sustained a non life-threatening injury, police said.
The investigation is being undertaken by the Community Violence Reduction Team and is ongoing. Police will release more information in the morning, they said.
