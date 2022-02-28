CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man believed to be responsible for two separate freeway shootings in Livermore and in the Tracy area on Sunday.
The CHP said officers responded at about 11:44 a.m. Sunday to a shooting on westbound Interstate Highway 580 west of North Livermore Ave., where they found a white Dodge pickup whose occupant had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The male suspect was seen driving a brown sedan and officers located the vehicle driving on westbound 580 near Strobridge Ave. in Castro Valley. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Armando Perez of Hayward, at about 11:56 a.m., the CHP said.
CHP investigators also linked the Perez to an earlier freeway shooting that happened about a half-hour before the Livermore shooting, also on westbound Interstate 205 near Interstate 5 in the Tracy area. One shooting victim was critically hurt in that shooting, the CHP said.
The motive for the shootings was still under investigation.
Perez was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Separate charges are pending in the I-205 shooting, the CHP said.
Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to call the CHP Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Sighting In Vallejo Has Neighbors Worried