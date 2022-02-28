CONCORD (CBS SF) — Four people were being treated for gunshot wounds early Monday after a late night argument inside Concord’s Dave and Busters erupted in gunfire.
Concord police said officers responded in force to reports of gunfire at the popular sports bar at 10:53 p.m.
Upon arrival, the officers found a male and female with gunshot wounds, they were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. Two additional males victims, both with gunshot wounds, drove themselves to Sutter Delta Hospital in Antioch. There was no immediate information released on their condition.
While the investigation is in its early stages, police said there was an argument between two groups inside the establishment which led to the shooting. No one outside the two groups were struck by gunfire.
The shooting left customers scurrying for safety, hiding in bathrooms and other concealed areas. Witnesses reported at least 10 shots were being fired.
“It was chaos,” a witness said.
No other information was being released at this time.
If you have any details or were a witness to this shooting please call the Concord Police Department confidential “tip line” at (925) 603-5836.