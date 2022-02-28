HAYWARD (BCN) – Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in Hayward on Sunday.
Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home in the 22000 block of S. Garden Avenue, a neighborhood near Interstate Highway 880 and West "A" Street.
They found the man with at least one gunshot wound, and emergency crews responded. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hayward police said in a news release on Monday.
No suspects have been arrested and police did not release any other information about the shooting.
The death is the city’s first homicide this year.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Humpert at (510) 293-7176.
