SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three teenagers were shot dead by their father along with a fourth person before the gunman took his own life at a church in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Sacramento Metro Fire earlier confirmed that there were multiple casualties in the incident, but so far no additional details regarding the number of victims or a suspect were available.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that they were at the scene of a shooting.
Howe and Ethan and Howe and Cottage have a large police presence due to a shooting , please avoid the area. The Sheriffs Office PIO will be at the command Post located at the Home Depot on Howe and cottage.
The scene was at the Church in Sacramento in the area of Wyda and Ethan ways near the Chick-fil-A by Arden Fair.
CBS 13 reporter Steve Large tweeted photos showing the large law enforcement response in the area, including sheriff’s units, CHP and fire units in addition to Sacramento police.
