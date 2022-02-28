OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of Oakland announced Monday it plans to launch a new in-person, one-stop permit center featuring a streamlined process for services that day.
City spokesperson Karen Boyd said the city will reopen its permit counters to the public, Oakland's first step in offering a "streamlined experience" as a "one-stop permit center."
Initially, three departments will offer in-person, appointment-only permitting services in a newly designed space on the second floor of 250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza: Planning & Building, Oakland Fire, and Transportation/OakDOT.
Initially, three departments will offer in-person, appointment-only permitting services in a newly designed space on the second floor of 250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza: Planning & Building, Oakland Fire, and Transportation/OakDOT.

Additional departments and services will be added in the future. Available services include: planning and zoning-related issues or permits; building-related issues or permits; fire prevention permits or questions; and self-service computer workstations.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The office will be closed on Fridays.
Face masks must be worn at all times.
