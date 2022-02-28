SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 53-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood over the weekend.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers from the Ingleside station responded to the first block of Santos Street around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was stabbed by a suspect, described as a 20-year-old male.
No additional details about the stabbing were immediately available. The suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with additional information about the stabbing is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.