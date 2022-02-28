COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Jose, San Jose News, Shooting, South San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One man was wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in South San Jose Monday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. San Jose Police responded to the area of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in the Coyote Valley reports of a shooting. Police said the victim, identified as an adult male, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Father Shoots Self After Killing His 3 Children, 1 Other Adult Inside Sacramento Church

According to officers, a suspect has been taken into custody. The motive or circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately known.

READ MORE: Homeless Advocates Erect Tent City Outside Milpitas City Hall

Police said as of about 4:30 p.m., officers remain on the scene as an investigation is being conducted.

MORE NEWS: Russians In San Francisco Confronted With Reality of Attack on Ukraine

Traffic on Monterey Highway, one of the major routes connecting San Jose and southern Santa Clara County, was closed for over two and a half hours before authorities announced it was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.