SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police are seeking a suspect who robbed a bank on Saturday in San Francisco’s Mission District, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers learned of a robbery at Chase Bank, located at 2900 Mission St., police said.
There, officers learned the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding cash. No weapon was apparently used during the robbery, according to police.
The suspect then fled afterward and officers were unable to arrest him. He was described as man in his 30s.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the police department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
