COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Rain, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expect a warm start to March with highs reaching the low to mid 70s in most spots on Tuesday.

Then, it will be cooler on Wednesday, with more clouds and a stronger onshore breeze.

READ MORE: San Quentin Inmate On Death Row Dies During Hospital Stay

READ MORE: 1 Hurt After Gunfire Erupts During Fight Between Juveniles

The next chance of showers moves in Wednesday night and Thursday – specific timing is still up in the air. Expect up to a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain out of this system. It’s not a drought-buster, but we’ll take it.

MORE NEWS: MLB Labor Talks Go Past Midnight Amid Opening Day Deadline

Another chance of showers moves through Friday night and early Saturday.