SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Former MMA two-time heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was being held early Tuesday for attempted murder in a San Jose shooting that left a man with non-life threating injuries.
San Jose police said the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue in south San Jose.
Responding officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released, but investigators said the wounds were non-life threatening.
Velasquez was taken into custody. No other details of the arrest or the motive behind the shooting have been released.
The 39-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail and held without bail. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.
The 39-year-old was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail and held without bail. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

Velasquez was forced by injuries to retire from MMA in 2019. During his career, he earned UFC heavyweight championship titles in 2010 and 2012.
Training at the American Kickboxing Academy in South San Jose, he was an iconic figure in the neighborhood.