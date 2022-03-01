SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out near the community of Monte Rio in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon.
The fire, which has become known as the Alpine Fire, was first spotted in the hills above Bonita Terrace shortly after 3 p.m. According to the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit of Cal Fire, about 7 to 10 acres have burned with a slow rate of spread.
Firefighters along with aircraft have responded to the scene.

According to Cal Fire, no structures are being threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. Fire crews are expected to work in the area through the night.
According to Cal Fire, no structures are being threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. Fire crews are expected to work in the area through the night.

A cause was not immediately known.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.