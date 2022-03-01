COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Rio Nido, Russian River, Shelter in place, Shooting, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

RIO NIDO, Sonoma County (CBS SF) — A shooting in Sonoma County has prompted a shelter-in-place alert in the area of Rio Nido, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was in the area of Alder Road and Willow Road just south of the Russian River. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as deputies searched the area.

READ MORE: Former MMA Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested In San Jose Shooting

The only information about the suspect is that it is a male. There was no information on any injuries.

READ MORE: Contra Costa Supervisors Consider Countywide 'Vision Zero' Traffic Safety Plan

Anyone seeing anything suspicious was urged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Suspect Arrested In San Jose April 2021 Homicide

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.