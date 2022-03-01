RIO NIDO, Sonoma County (CBS SF) — A shooting in Sonoma County has prompted a shelter-in-place alert in the area of Rio Nido, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting was in the area of Alder Road and Willow Road just south of the Russian River. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place as deputies searched the area.
The only information about the suspect is that it is a male. There was no information on any injuries.
Anyone seeing anything suspicious was urged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office at 707-565-2121.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.