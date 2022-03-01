SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A former Bay Area basketball player is living the dream on the big screen in a portrayal of his beloved Los Angeles Lakers of the “Showtime” era.
Perhaps one day a movie or series will be made about the Warriors during the Stephen Curry era. For now, the Lakers are taking a turn on the small screen as the focus of HBO’s new series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”READ MORE: Apple Suspends All Product Sales In Russia Following Invasion Of Ukraine
It’s a cast with several household names – John C. Reilly, Adrian Brody, Michael Chiklis, Sally Field – and newcomers like Solomon Hughes.
“It was just one of the most incredible communities that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Hughes on KPIX 5’s Game Day.READ MORE: On Day 3 Of Scott Peterson Hearing Witness Bolsters Defense's Case
Cal basketball fans might remember Hughes. He played center for the Bears from 1998-2002. Now he’s back on the court as an actor playing the part of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It is the role of a lifetime for the Southern California native.
“My first love was the Lakers and Kareem was the literal center of that sports dynasty,” said Hughes.MORE NEWS: Fire Breaks Out In Hills Near Monte Rio In Sonoma County
Watch full interview in video player above.