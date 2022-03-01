HAYWARD (CBS SF) — BART service was stopped at the South Hayward because of an electrical substation fire Tuesday evening, the agency said.
AC Transit bus line 99 was providing alternate service between the Hayward, South Hayward and Union City stations.
There was no immediate word on the exact location of the fire or when the South Hayward station would reopen.
Electrical fire at south Hayward @SFBART @kron4news @KTVU @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/gcUKv6xFTQ
— Jose187™️ (@untouchable510) March 2, 2022
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.