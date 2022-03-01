SAN JOSE (BCN) – More condemnations are rolling in from Bay Area and state officials of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

A bill was introduced in the state Legislature Monday to divest of Russian investments. Later that same day, the San Jose City Council announced that City Hall would be illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag nightly through Sunday.

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors announced Monday night that it will consider a resolution at its meeting Tuesday condemning the Russian invasion.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued the following statement: “San Jose stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they suffer unimaginable atrocities and fight for their freedom. We pray for the strength and safety of our Ukrainian neighbors and refugees during this critical time.”

State Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, co-authored a bipartisan bill to divest state public funds from Russia and Russian-state entities.

“As a state, it is our responsibility to ensure we are not fueling this global crisis that has caused tremendous human suffering,” Cortese said. “I hope that other governments follow California’s lead in standing for peace and taking swift action against this unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

The moves join similar actions previously announced by various officials in the Bay Area.

Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, spoke with U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, following the attack. According to the consul general’s office, Kushneruk “called on the senator to make every possible effort to implement a system of effective countermeasures to countervail Russian aggression.”

Padilla put out his own statement, saying America will “stand with the brave people of Ukraine and continue to coordinate with our allies in imposing severe costs on Putin and his cronies.”

Other Bay Area members of Congress issued similar calls for unity against Russia, with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, calling Putin “a ruthless dictator whose actions are a threat to democracies everywhere” and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, saying that “attacks on free and sovereign countries will be met with severe consequences.”

