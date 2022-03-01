CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will consider taking Vision Zero countywide Tuesday.
The ambitious traffic safety concept — already in motion in Berkeley and Lafayette — envisions the elimination of traffic fatalities and severe injuries through a safe system approach emphasizing infrastructure improvements.
The plan would only cover unincorporated areas.
A staff report for Tuesday’s meeting reports that during the years of 2014 to 2018, there were 2,256 traffic collisions in unincorporated Contra Costa County (excluding highways) resulting in injuries of any severity. Of that total, 252 resulted in people being killed or severely injured. The number of annual collisions increased by 18 percent during those same years.
"The safe system approach understands that humans make mistakes and are vulnerable, but the responsibility is shared, safety is proactive, and redundancy is crucial," according to the report. "The Vision Zero Action Plan aims to support a safety culture that includes education and engagement, cross-sector partnerships, emergency response and post-crash care, emerging technology implementation, and data collection and management."
The county has already analyzed problem areas, including those without bicycle lanes and other areas inadequately protecting pedestrians. Countermeasures will be identified, some engineered and others through media campaigns and community partnerships.
Adopting the plan would fulfil the county’s requirement for the state’s local road safety program, qualifying Contra Costa to receive one Bay Area grant and highway safety improvement program grant funding.
According to the report, Vision Zero "aims to eliminate fatal and severe injuries throughout unincorporated Contra Costa County by 2035."
