OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – An East Bay transit agency that serves 53 million riders annually asked the public to apply for a position on its board of directors this week.
The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District is seeking applicants for the Ward 4 role on the seven-member board. The chosen applicant will serve the rest of former director Mark Williams' term, until the first Friday in December of this year.
The person selected must live and be registered to vote within the new boundary of Ward 4. The new ward boundaries for AC Transit are expected to be adopted March 23.
Ward 4 now includes a portion of Hayward, a portion of San Leandro and the unincorporated communities of Cherryland, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Ashland and Fairview.
The deadline to file an application is noon on March 30. For more information, people can go to AC Transit's website.
