SONOMA (KPIX) — Garage rockers Allah-Las, pioneering Bronx electro-funk outfit ESG, indie-pop band Turnaround, beloved psychedelic rockers Wand and African psych band W.I.T.C.H. are among the headliners for the 2022 edition of the Huichica Music Festival happening in Sonoma this June.
After facing a number of setbacks and delays due to the coronavirus pandemic last year that forced the festival’s postponement until fall of 2021, this week the festival announced a return to its traditional June dates along with the 12th edition’s line-up just ahead of the ticket on-sale date on Friday, March 4.
READ MORE: Hit-And-Run In East San Jose; Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
The festival, once again being held on the grounds of the Gundlach Bundschu Winery, is organized by Bay Area concert promoter (((folkYEAH!))) and Bundschu. The Huichica (pronounced “wah-CHEEK-ah”) Festival was started as a smaller, more intimate alternative to larger festivals like BottleRock Napa and Outside Lands with a narrower musical focus while still offering the type of gourmet food and expansive wine options those festivals have a reputation of providing.
The relatively small size of the festival's crowd and the amount of real estate available at the winery should allow for plenty of social and/or physical distancing for any concerned attendees. In addition to appearances by the above mentioned artists, the two-day event's line-up includes such notables as Texas folk-rock group Midlake, alternative-rock duo Mystic Chords of Memory featuring of Christopher Gunst of Beachwood Sparks and Jen Cohen of The Aislers Set, songwriters Damian Jurado, Isobel Campbell and Mary Lattimore, unhinged LA punk outfit Starcrawler, and new all-star group Taper's Choice with members of Real Estate, Vampire Weekend and Darkside.
Two-day general admission passes ($295) to Huichica go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m., with single-day tickets to be made available at a later date. Children under 12 are free. To purchase and for additional information, please visit huichica.com.