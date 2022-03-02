SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A long-time San Jose high school and club volleyball coach has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for allegedly having an improper relationship with at least one minor age player.
San Jose police said 39-year-old Jared Washington was being held on one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 14 or 15.
According to investigators, Washington previously had worked as a volleyball coach at Independence High School, Evergreen High School and the Stingray Volleyball Club. He is currently employed at Overfelt High School.
On February 1, a female victim reported that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with her former coach while she was on the Stingray Volleyball Club from around 2012 to 2015.
During the investigation, detectives from the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also learned of other possible victims and witnesses.
The additional victims and witnesses were contacted and told detectives of similar grooming and inappropriate activities involving Washington during the same time span.
Investigators were continuing to search for additional victims. Persons with information regarding the case were urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San José Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or at 3657@sanjoseca.gov.