SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 44-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Minna and Russ streets.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Investigators said four male suspects were involved in the shooting and remain at large. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.