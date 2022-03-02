SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death in San Francisco’s Mid-Market neighborhood, police said Wednesday.
Officers responded Tuesday morning shortly after 8:30 a.m. to 6th St. between Market and Mission Streets and found a 47-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
Police said despite the life-saving efforts of officers and medics who arrived the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately disclosed.
No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available. Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call the department’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444, or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.