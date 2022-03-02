PLEASANTON (BCN) — A motorcycle rider is dead following a crash involving a big-rig and possibly another vehicle Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Pleasanton, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The collision occurred around 7:50 a.m. just west of Hopyard Road, CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said.
A Sig-alert was issued and the left two lanes are blocked on westbound Highway 580. The CHP does not have an estimate for when the lanes will reopen.
CHP officials suggest using Interstate Highway 680 or state Highway 84 as alternate routes.
