SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.
The collision was reported at 5:37 a.m. in the area of Alum Rock Avenue and an on-ramp to Interstate Highway 680.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and an update on the person's condition was not immediately available.
San Jose police have not released any other details about the collision.
Last month, San Jose saw its ninth pedestrian death in 2022.
