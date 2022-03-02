Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The driver of a van was killed after a fiery crash in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, with the fire spreading to the home and a large police presence blocking streets in the area.

The van crashed in the area of 64th St. and Avenal Ave. Residents nearby heard helicopters hovering above and saw the van on fire.

“We just saw the helicopters flying around earlier and then we just eventually saw smoke and we walked around the corner,” said an unidentified neighbor. “We just saw the truck on fire, and I didn’t think nothing of it. I just figured it was just a fire and I just went back home, but obviously, it’s more to it than that.”

The wreckage was later covered by a tarp. A large area around the car was cordoned off and evidence markers littered the ground around the scene.

