OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The driver of a van was killed after a fiery crash in an East Oakland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, with the fire spreading to the home and a large police presence blocking streets in the area.
Oakland Police investigating an accident that has closed Avenal at 62nd and surrounding areas. What we can see is a burned out van and several evidence markers on the ground.

Residents nearby heard helicopters hovering above, saw van on fire. Police on scene soon after that. Evidence markers strewn on street. Van covered by tarp. OPD chief also on scene.

The van crashed in the area of 64th St. and Avenal Ave. Residents nearby heard helicopters hovering above and saw the van on fire.
"We just saw the helicopters flying around earlier and then we just eventually saw smoke and we walked around the corner," said an unidentified neighbor. "We just saw the truck on fire, and I didn't think nothing of it. I just figured it was just a fire and I just went back home, but obviously, it's more to it than that."
The wreckage was later covered by a tarp. A large area around the car was cordoned off and evidence markers littered the ground around the scene.
