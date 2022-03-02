SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in the South Bay are investigating what appears to be a bizarre political attack on the GOP office in San Jose Wednesday.

Police said they are investigating the incident that unfolded Wednesday morning at the Santa Clara County GOP headquarters.

They say a person walked in and began spraying things and people with red paint.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath. Red paint is visible on the front door of the building as well as a car parked out front.

A volunteer at the office told KPIX 5 it started when a man began banging on the window. Volunteers said they invited him inside to talk, but things escalated.

“He knocked the table over, yes. That’s when he came over here to spray paint the Trump picture,” said Santa Clara County GOP volunteer Robert Rissel. “He tried to create as much mess as he could. So that’s when Ed and I pushed him out the door. He spray painted the door on his way out.”

“Our headquarters has been vandalized before, but this is the first time we’ve had people here actually get assaulted,” said Santa Clara County GOP Chairman Shane Patrick Connolly.

San Jose police said they have not arrested anyone for the attack.

The volunteers say the whole thing was caught on security video, which may help officers track down the suspect.