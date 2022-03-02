SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday arrested two people Wednesday afternoon for shooting at an unknown victim in a vehicle, according to authorities.
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Funston Drive in Santa Rosa. An investigation located several shell casings and one bullet that struck the tailgate of a parked truck.
Police said no victim was located at the intersection. Evidence technicians processed the crimes scene as officers and detectives identified and contacted witnesses. Officers eventually located two adults believed to be responsible for the shooting.
Based on witness statements and other evidence, police believed that German 41-year-old Santa Rosa resident Rivera Guzman and 36-year-olds Rohnert Park resident Dana Gutierrez were involved in the shooting. Police said they believe Guzman shot multiple times at an unknown victim in a vehicle, and both suspects ran from the scene.
Police located both Guzman and Gutierrez on Sebastopol Road east of Stony Point Road at 1:22 p.m. The two suspects were later booked into the Sonoma County Jail for maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives are still seeking the public’s help in identifying the victim and/or any additional witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through the department’s online tip line. Tipsters may remain anonymous.