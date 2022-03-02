SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of Santa Rosa began accepting applications Tuesday for the waitlist of its HOME tenant-based rental assistance program, a spokesperson for the city said.
The wait list lottery is a federally subsidized program that helps low-income individuals and families afford market-rate, private rental housing within Santa Rosa city limits for up to two years, the spokesperson said.
The deadline for applications on March 31 and once all of the applications are in, the city will conduct a random lottery to determine which applicants will be placed on a waiting list and in which order each application will be reviewed for eligibility.
To qualify for the program, applicants must meet low-income guidelines, which begin at $48,900 for a one-person household and up to $92,160 for an eight-person household, the spokesperson said. Participants pay between 30 and 40 percent of their monthly income towards the rent and the HOME program pays the balance (within reasonable limits, though the city does not specify what that means).
The city notes that this program is separate from Section 8 or any other federal housing program, and those using other programs are not eligible.
To apply, people can go to the city's website.
