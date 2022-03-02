OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday night left one person dead, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of 23rd Avenue.
Officers responded to the area and located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. Police did not say whether the victim was an adult or child.
Officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is told of his death.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to please contact the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
